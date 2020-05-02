October 14, 1947 - April 30, 2020 Mr. Frank Reagan, 72, passed away at Bethany House in Auburn on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Johnnie Nelms will officiate. Mr. Reagan was born on October 14, 1947 in Overton County, Tennessee to the late Johnnie and Lena Reagan. He grew up and graduated high school in Celina, Tennessee. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was retired from Michelin. He lived most of his life in Opelika. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anne Reagan; and his sister, Katherine Reagan Booher. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Reagan; 1 daughter, Anna Chappell (O'Neal Bates); 3 sons: Michael Brown (Mel Phillips), Joey Reagan and Greg (Audra) Reagan; 2 sisters: Sue (Sam) Eldridge and Patricia (Doug) Green; Mr. Reagan had 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his devoted Dozier and a host of beloved friends.
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.