June 16, 1946 - November 3, 2019 Patricia Reaves, 73, of Auburn, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Notasulga First Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Tim Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Notasulga Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Corbitt's Funeral Home. Mrs. Reaves is survived by her husband of 56 years Charles Reaves; her children Torey Reaves, Tracey (David) Phillips, and Toby (Brandy) Reaves; her grandchildren Tristian (Tiffany) Reaves, Saige (Jake) Welcher, Lauren Reaves, Stetson (Kristen) Phillips, Alyssa Reaves, Casey Reaves, Sinjin Reaves, Hayley Reaves, Kane Reaves, Clayton Sheldon, and Corey Sheldon; her great grandchildren Kaysen and Hartley, and all the others who called her "Nanny"; her brothers Sammy (Jerry) Barrington, and Charlie (Leigh) Brown; her sisters Jo Hunter and Dale (Wim) DeGroot; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
