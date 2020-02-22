Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... BIG CREEK NEAR ALPHARETTA AFFECTING FORSYTH AND FULTON COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR CARSONVILLE HWY. 19 AFFECTING CRAWFORD... TALBOT...TAYLOR AND UPSON COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR MONTEZUMA AFFECTING DOOLY...MACON AND SUMTER COUNTIES ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL MONDAY MORNING. * AT 8PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.5 FEET...AND STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY MONDAY MORNING. * AT 28 FEET...MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&