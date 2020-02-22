October 22, 1946 - February 16, 2020 David Lewis Redding, 73, of Greenville, GA, died Sunday, February 16, 2020.He was born Oct. 22, 1946, to the late Albert H. Redding and Carrie McAllister Redding. He is survived by his daughter Dianne "Dusty" Redding Brown; his loving and devoted mate Maxine Rollins Redding; his brothers Al H. (Betty) Redding and Jerry D. (Silvia) Redding; his sister-in-law Barbara Redding; Maxine's children that he loved deeply as his own Stacy, Lynn, Reggie, and Dawn; his nephews Dickey, Robert, Johnny, and Jerry; his niece Lori; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a proud Navy veteran. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Concord Baptist Church in Notasulga at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. David Waldrop officiating. In David's words, "I request there be no tears of sorrow. Remember me for the happy times we had together and know that I am now in my happy place with no more pain and no more worries."
Service information
Feb 23
Memorial Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Concord Baptist Church
County Rd. 59
Notasulga, AL 36866
County Rd. 59
Notasulga, AL 36866
Guaranteed delivery before David's Memorial Service begins.
Most Popular
-
Auburn native welcomes "The Bachelor" to hometown
-
Two reported killed in Macon County; AU issues alert after shooting in Auburn
-
Skybar expanding to include a waterfall and fire fountain
-
SPECIAL REPORT: SECRET TIGERS -- Feds eye Auburn University for recruits...and find them
-
Purter, Patricia Ann Richardson
Enter for your chance to win a Valentine's Day prize package from our sponsors!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.