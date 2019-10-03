January 27, 1941 - October 1, 2019 Anna Joyce Reed of Opelika, Alabama went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 1, 2019. She was 78 years old. Mrs. Reed was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Opelika, Alabama and a graduate of Valley High School class of 1959. Anna Joyce was a faithful servant of the Lord, a devout wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She is survived by her husband of 58 years John W Reed; daughters: Lisa Reed Dittloff (Vern) and Suzanne Reed Uphold (Jay); grandchildren: Will Childers (Kim), Wes Childers, Austin Dittloff, Wade Childers, Chandler Dittloff and Sarah Chambers. A private graveside service will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika, AL. A Home Going celebration will be held from 5:00pm until 6:30pm, Thursday, October 3rd at Trinity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, Opelika, AL. The family respectfully declines the gift of flowers and suggest memorials be directed to Trinity Presbyterian Church building fund 1010 India Rd. Opelika, AL 36801.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.