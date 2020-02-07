June 22, 1961 - February 4, 2020 Funeral service for Alvin Reese, 58, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 135 Townsend Road, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, Reverend Chester Levett will officiate. Mr. Reese, who passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home in Auburn, AL, was born June 22, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, February 7, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Reese will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Jennifer Reese of Auburn, AL; eleven children, Deshawnta Pitts, Alton Reese, Aldravius Reese, Adarius Reese, Ashley Reese, Alisha Reese, Alvin "AJ" Reese, Almarion Reese all of Auburn, AL, Ollye Gibbs of Montgomery, AL, Dominique (Christian) Reese of Dallas, GA and Aaliyah (Steven) Sierra of El Paso, TX; mother, Edith Louise Reese of Auburn, AL; four sisters, Sharon Reese, Pat (Rev. Chester) Levett, Enette Reese and Myrtis Henderson all of Auburn, AL; five brothers, Willie Frank Reese (Pat) of Tuskegee, AL, John (Jeanette) Reese, Pompie Lee Dowdell, Ronnie Reese and Bobby Reese all of Auburn, AL; four aunts, Marion (Boss) Oliver, Virginia Finley of Auburn, AL, Yvonne (John Henry) Yancey of Stone Mountain, GA and Lois (Daniel) Core of Cleveland, OH; three sisters-in-law, Joann Yancey of Dadeville, AL, Donna Moore and Cathy Moore both of Auburn, AL; ten brothers-in-law, Robert (Lucille) Yancey of Chesapeake, VA, John Roger (Cleo) Moore, Larry (Barbara) Moore, Richard Moore, Scottie (Diane) Moore all of Auburn, AL, Derrick Yancey, Christopher (Fannie) Moore both of Opelika, AL, Bobby (Sandy) Moore of Charlotte, NC, John Allen Moore of Montgomery, AL and Cedric (Antonie) Moore of Sylacauga, AL; sixteen grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
