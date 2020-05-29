A private graveside service for Mr. Miller Reese, Jr., 70, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Minister Chris Jackson will officiate. Miller passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of White Street Missionary Baptist Church where he was a faithful member of the choir. In 1968, Miller graduated from JF Drake High School and served honorably in the US Army. He was preceded in death by: his father, Rev. Miller Reese, Sr.; his mother, Mrs. Essie Dowdell Reese; and a son, Jahamal Christopher Reese. He is survived by: five children, Keith (Angela) Carr, Temeka Carr, Terrence Brown, Aubrey Reese and Jamarcus Burden all of Auburn, AL; twenty-three grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; stepmother, Gloria Reese of Auburn, AL; three brothers, Jesse "Pete" (Annie Florence) Reese of Auburn, AL, Frank "Jaybird" (Joann) Reese of Opelika, AL and Danny (Patricia) Reese of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Shirley Reese (Johnny W.) Parker of Decatur, GA and Patricia Reese (Melvin E.) Cloud of Lorton, VA; his caregiver, Gloria D. Reese of Auburn, AL; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
