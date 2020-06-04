February 20, 1948 - May 31, 2020 Graveside service for Mary Reeves, 72, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Friday, June 5, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Willie J. Lyles will officiate. Mrs. Reeves, who passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born February 20, 1948 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm. She leaves to cherish her memory: son, Kenneth Reeves (Deonna) of Marietta, GA; three sisters, Mary Jo Cooper, Annie Jean Evans and Gloria Woods all of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Jackie (Luvenia) Robinson, Rubin Robinson and Calvin Robinson all of Opelika, AL; seven grandchildren, LaQuetta (Kelvin) Henderson of Murfreesboro, TN, Kentavious (Starkeisha) McClendon of Auburn, AL, Jazmyn Davis, Jaydyn Reeves, Jordyn Reeves all of Seal, AL, Alexander Reeves and Alexandria Reeves both of Douglasville, GA; five great-grandchildren, Tycari, Kaybon, Carson, Cali and Christian; two aunts, Liza Mae Wright of Opelika, AL and Betty (Jimmy) Yarde of Evans, GA; an uncle, Charles (Henrietta) Wright of Dale City, VA; son-in-law, Glenn Thomas of Opelika, AL; sister-in-law, Ceola Thomas of Phenix City, AL; brother-in-law, Raymond Overton of Charlotte, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
