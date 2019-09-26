November 16, 1953 - September 16, 2019 Funeral service for Linda Hall, 65, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, September 27, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Westview Cemetery, Reverend Keith Torbert will officiate. Mrs. Reynolds, who passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born November 16, 1953 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Survivors include: fiancé, Roosevelt Stokes of Auburn, AL; daughter, Tonja Hall of North Hollywood, CA; four grandchildren, Joseph Morgan, Jr., Terrianna Moore, Janisha Morgan and Kevin Doby, Jr. all of Los Angeles, CA; two great-grandchildren, Roshawn Morgan and Michel'le Morgan; son-in-law, Tony Mason of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters-in-law, Sandra Hall of Auburn, AL and Diana Smith of Opelika, AL; devoted friend, Bernice Baker; god-grandson, Robert Livingston; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
