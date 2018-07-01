April 19, 1923 - May 11, 2018 Elizabeth "Lib" Ray Rhodes, 95, passed away on Friday, May 11, 2018, surrounded by her four children at Atherton Place in Marietta, Ga. She lived the past six years in Marietta after residing the previous 40 years in Pensacola, Fla. Elizabeth was born April 19, 1923 in Florala, Ala. to Luther Gaston Ray and Susan Amanda "Ruby" Bailey Ray. She was Miss Florala before receiving a dance scholarship to Montevallo (Alabama) College where she earned a degree in medical technology. On May 5, 1946, she married Robert Guy Rhodes Jr., who was a lieutenant in 101st Airborne Division during World War II. They were married 44 years until his death in 1990. Her husband, four children and 10 grandchildren graduated from Auburn University. Three of her children -- Mike, Charles and Amanda -- graduated from Auburn on the same day in June of 1974. Two were undergraduates and one received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. It was the first time three siblings graduated from Auburn on the same day. Elizabeth was pre- deceased by: her husband; parents; four brothers, Luther G. Ray Jr., Archie Ray, Neill Ray, John Ray; and three sisters, Laura Nona Ray, Louise Dean and Sarah Gainey. She is survived by four children: Guy Neill (Elaine) Rhodes, Opelika, Dr. Michael D. (Linda) Rhodes, Dade City, Fla., Amanda Rhodes (William) Mueller, Marietta, Ga., and Charles Ray (Elizabeth) Rhodes, Scottsboro, Ala.; 12 grandchildren, Elisa Ray Mueller, Roswell, Ga., Rachel (Robert) Grammer, Hoover, Becky (Adam) Rhodes, Atlanta, Sally (Greg) Brady, Tampa, Fla., David Rhodes, Esq., Anchorage, Alaska, Ann (Rev. Steven) Barber, Scottsboro, Laura Beth (Scott) Moore, McDonough, Ga., Kate Rhodes, Decatur, Ga., Sarah Rhodes, Scottsboro, Jason (Julie) Rhodes, Opelika, Scott (Jennifer) Rhodes, Auburn, and Merry (Buddy) Cuervo, Fortson, Ga.; 20 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Rhodes on July 7, 2018 at Pensacola Beach on the Gulf of Mexico.
