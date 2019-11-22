August 1965 - October 2019 Joseph William Rice was born on August 20th, 1965 at USAF Hospital on Turner Airforce Base in Albany, GA, to mother Jeanette Louise Jolly and father Joseph Benjamin Rice, Jr. Joseph, known as 'Joe' to his friends and family, moved to the Opelika area as a young child, where he spent most of his life. He passed away peacefully at his home in Alexander City, in October. To his loved ones, he was known as a patient, hard-working man who had a love for family, puzzles, and his two dogs; Max and Jack. Joe's kind, and gentle spirit will forever be remembered. Joe is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Kathrine Chapman, and Grandmother Bessie M. Rice. He is survived by his sister Rebekah Rice-Finley of Milton, FL; Nieces Jennifer Chapman of Colorado Springs, CO and Rachael Chapman of San Antonio, TX; Nephew Phillip Chapman of Colorado Springs, CO; and all the friends he's made along the way.
