Graveside service for Mrs. Mary Ann (Dot) Pitts Richardson, 67, of the Brownville Community will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. Rev. Chester Levett will officiate. She passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home. Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Abdeane Pitts and Mary Elizabeth Gibson Pitts. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband of 41 years, Nathaniel Richardson of Auburn, AL; a daughter, LaToya Richardson of Marietta, GA; four brothers, Jimmy (Earnestine) Gibson of Dayton, OH, A.D. Pitts, Robert Pitts, and Micheal (Dorothy) Pitts all of Auburn, AL; three sisters, Geraldine Pitts (Walter) Frazier, Betty Pitts and Angel Pitts all of Auburn, AL; two sisters-in-law, Willa Marie Chandler and Valerie Ligon both of Auburn, AL; one brother-in-law, John Richardson of Gary, IN; special nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Minnie Blaze, Elizabeth Smith, Diane Allen, Earnestine Washington, Lettie Mae Jones, Marie Stubbs (known to her nieces as the Old Lady Gang of Auburn) Barbara Douglass of Union Springs, AL.
+1
+1
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.