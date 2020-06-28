November 28, 1947 - June 26, 2020 Kenneth G. (Rick) Richbourg passed away peacefully at Bethany House on June 26, 2020. Rick was born in Selma, AL on November 28, 1947. He is predeceased by his parents, Joyce Ziegler Richbourg and Kenneth G. Richbourg and his son, Kenneth David Richbourg. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Carter Richbourg and his sister Shanny Sansom and brother-in-law, Billy Sansom , Grady, AL, Janice Richbourg, Montgomery, AL, daughter, Olivia Richbourg McClure of Grayson,GA and his granddaughter, Alyx Aultman of Greer, SC. Rick also was loved by a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews from the Richbourg and Carter families. Rick's lifelong passion was hunting and fishing that he learned at a young age from his Grandfather Pasco Richbourg (Papa) at the family cabin his grandfather built at Lake Martin. He was an avid reader that was encouraged by his Grandmother Jessie Richbourg (Nangie). He shared his love of the outdoors with his special fishing friends, Paul Oliver, Lloyd Holland and Mack Bell. Rick retired from Associated Mechanical Contractors in Montgomery as an On-Site Project Manager. We ask that everyday be a celebration of Rick's life. As his family and friends walk through nature's pathways, fish the waters of the Gulf of Mexico or Lake Martin; take in all the sights and sounds of nature and revel in celebration of the things that Rick dearly loved. A private memorial will be held to follow Rick's final request. The family gratefully acknowledges the staff of Compassus Hospice who provided compassionate care with tender support and loving hearts. Donations can be made in Rick's name to: Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Auburn AL. 36830.
