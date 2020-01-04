Mr. Rhett Enzor Riley February 21, 1933 - January 2, 2020 Mr. Rhett Enzor Riley, 86, of Auburn, passed away January 2nd at EAMC. Funeral services will be 2:00pm, Monday, January 6th at Lakeview Baptist Church with Pastor Al Jackson officiating, visitation will begin at 1:00pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.

To plant a tree in memory of Rhett Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries