February 5, 1924 - November 6, 2019 Ida C. Robertson age 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. Mrs. Robertson was known by family and friends as "Miss Ida" which was a nickname given to her by her late husband, Daniel S. Robertson, Sr. Funeral services will be held at Lanett First United Methodist Church in the sanctuary on Friday, November 8, with visitation at 1:00 EST and services at 2:00 EST. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett. Mrs. Robertson was born February 5, 1924 in Montgomery, Alabama. Upon graduation she worked for the Alabama Department of Education until marrying and moving to Lanett, Alabama on August 15, 1947. She worked as a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband's business, Robertson Bros. Slaughter House, until their four children started school. She then, went to work for West Point Pepperell Lanett Bleachery and Dye Works until retirement. Upon retirement, Dan and Ida, were members of the Valley Vagabonds Camping Group, Allegro Camping Group, and traveled throughout the United States. Ida was a member of the Lanett First United Methodist Church for 72 years and was a devoted member. She was active in the Senior Master Games for Lanett and Valley for over 15 years and had over one hundred metals. Ida never met a stranger and was loved by everyone. Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel S. Robertson, Sr., son Daniel S. Robertson, Jr., parents James S. and Maud H. Collins, brothers Jack Collins (Amelia), James S. Collins (Era Claire), sister Louise H. Collins. Ida is survived by daughters Alice R. Pitts (Terry Anderson), Patsy R. Smith (James L.), son Jack E. Robertson (Charlotte), daughter-in-law Paula H. Robertson, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lanett First United Methodist Church.
