August 18, 1948 - October 16, 2019 Daniel Sears Robertson, Jr., 71, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his home with family by his side. Dan was born on August 18, 1948 in West Point, Georgia, to Daniel Sears Robertson, Sr. and Ida Collins Robertson. He graduated from Lanett High School and then attended Jacksonville State and Marion Military Institute before graduating from Auburn University with a degree in Agricultural Business and Economics. Dan is an Army veteran who served his country during the early 1970's. Dan, also lovingly known as "Sausage," moved to Scott Station in Perry County in 1973 and has called this area home for the last 46 years. He was a long-time active member of the Alabama Farmers Federation and was involved in Alfa Young Farmers. He served as Perry County President multiple times, as well as on the state Soybean Committee and as a Farm PAC Trustee. He was also elected to a term on the Alabama Farmers Federation State Board of Directors. Dan was also a long-time member of the Cattleman's Association and the Perry County Farm Service Agency Board. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Sears Robertson, Sr. He leaves behind his loving wife, Paula, and daughters Carrie Williams, Casey (Keith) Hardeman and Brook Robertson. Grandchildren Charlee and Katie Williams and Nolan Hardeman, mother, Ida C. Robertson, sisters Alice Pitts (Terry Anderson), Patsy (Jimmy) Smith, and a brother Jack (Charlotte) Robertson. Sisters-in-law Donna (Bill) Jones, Alexia (Mike) Garner, and Greta Hogg, brothers-in-law Ray Hogg, Tommy (Sharon) Hogg and Holland Hogg, numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Dan was blessed to have some of the most wonderful friends a man could ever wish for and that's because he was such a faithful and loyal friend to so many. Dan was passionate about farming and was a successful cattle and row crop farmer it was truly a labor of love for him. Dan had a servants' heart and always strived to do for others. Cooking was one of his favorite pastimes when he wasn't working, and he always shared his food with many. Pallbearers are John Anderson, Gary Burt, Roy Crawford, Joe Dean, Corin Harrison, Greg Hinton, Charles Holmes, Tommy Jones, Keith Roye, Stanley Walters and Paul Wheeler. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Marion United Methodist Church, with a celebration of life immediately following at Grassland Farms. The family would like to thank Dr. Shane Lee, Sommer Webb and the team at Comfort Care Hospice for the loving care they provided during Dan's illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alabama Farmer Agriculture Foundation P.O. Box 11000, Montgomery, Alabama 36191.
