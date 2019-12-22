July 2, 1931 - December 19, 2019 Dr. Cecil E. Robinson of Auburn, Alabama, was born to the late Lowell and Agnes Carmichael Robinson on July 2, 1931, and passed away after a brief stay at Hospice in LaGrange, Georgia on December 19, 2019. He and his wife, Helen, have been residing at The Suites at Poplar Creek in LaGrange, Georgia. He was 88 years old. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marion Wayne Robinson, and Marlin Wade Robinson; son-in-law, John Fortenberry. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Blankenship Robinson; children, Cecil Eugene Robinson, Jr. (Jane), Pamela Robinson Fortenberry, and Philip Wylie Robinson (Carolyn); grandchildren, Heather Robinson (Ed), Cecil Eugene Robinson, III, and Kimberly Robinson Babin (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Brianna Elizabeth Spitz, Randall Mark Spitz, III, James Christopher Babin, and Eliza Grace Babin. Dr. Robinson was a Professor of Mathematics at Auburn University for 28 years, retiring as the Coordinator of the Division of Mathematics. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Anyone knowing him knew that family was the center of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Auburn University Donald E. Davis Arboretum in his name. Donations may be made to: AU Foundation, College of Sciences and Mathematics, Development Office, 315 Roosevelt Concourse, Auburn University, Alabama 36849. Visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon CST until 1:45 CST. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Monday, December 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. CST with Reverend Thad Endicott officiating. Interment will follow at Auburn Memorial Park.
Robinson, Dr. Cecil E.
