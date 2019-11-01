September 24, 1949 - October 30, 2019 Mr. James Irvin Robinson, age 70, of LaGrange, passed away on October 30, 2019 at the WellStar Kennestone Hospital. Mr. Robinson was born on September 24, 1949 in Lee County, Alabama. Mr. Robinson proudly served his country in the United States Navy and worked for many years at Kroger as a Scan Coordinator. His parents, Harvey and Gladys Taylor Robinson preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Jane Sanders Hendrix Robinson; children, Brian Robinson, Tonya Bowen, Jamie Hendrix, Amie Williams and Melia Letson; brothers, David Thomas (Susan) and Wayne Thomas (Nancy); sisters, Libby King, Patricia Lamb, Vivian Kirk and Martha Green; grandchildren, Chloeigh Robinson, Hampton Robinson, Skylar Batchelor and Lee Thomas; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Roy Cummings; special friends, Mitch and Debbie Hollingsworth; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Higgins LaGrange Chapel. Entombment will follow at the Restlawn Memory Gardens. Family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 am until service hour. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.higginslagrangechapel.com.
