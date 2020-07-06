July 26, 1956 - June 30, 2020 Graveside service for Ruben Robinson, 63, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:30 pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Johnnie Nelms, Eulogist. Mr. Robinson, who passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 26, 1956 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4 pm 6 pm. He leaves to cherish his memory: two sons, Diontae McKethern of Tuskegee, AL and Alexious Lucan Hugley of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Mary Jo Cooper, Annie Jean Evans and Gloria Woods all of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Jackie (Luvenia) Robinson and Calvin Robinson both of Opelika, AL; seven grandchildren, Yazmine Williams of Millbrook, AL, DeTerrence O'Neal, LaQuana Hugley, Kyle Hugley, Harmony Hugley, Kingston Hugley all of Opelika, AL and Mary Hugley of Dothan, AL; two aunts, Liza Mae Wright of Opelika, AL and Betty (Jimmy) Yarde of Evans, GA; one uncle, Charles (Henrietta) Wright of Dale City, VA; brother-in-law, Raymond Overton of Charlotte, NC; special friend, Jeanette Burks of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
