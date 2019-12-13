December 2, 1946 - December 10, 2019 Funeral service for Carlton Rogers, 73, of Camp Hill, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at God's House of Prayer, 573 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830, followed by a Fellowship and Repast. The interment will follow in the Move of God Holiness Church Cemetery, Highway 50, Camp Hill, AL, Bishop Frank McLeod, Pastor; Pastor Willie L. Ford will officiate. Mr. Rogers, who passed away, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 2, 1946 in Chapel Hill, NC. Public viewing will be Friday, December 13, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Rogers will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: wife, Patricia Rogers of Camp Hill, AL; four children, Gwendolyn (Troy) Guillory of Dothan, AL, Cindy Renee (Kenneth) Garrett of Camp Hill, AL, Carmen (Lamarrius) Anderson and Samantha Rogers both of Auburn, AL; four brothers, Joe (Mary) Rogers of Atlanta, GA, Alton (Mary) Rogers of Jonesboro, GA, Charles Ervin (Mary) Rogers of Jacksonville, FL and Wayne Lee Rogers of Miami, FL; three sisters, Joce (John) Smith, Cynthia (Sterling) Gist and Patricia Gail Rogers all of Miami, FL; three uncles, Leroy Parrish, Sandy (Jo Ellen) Parrish of Durham, NC and Connie Hooker of Saxapahaw, NC; two aunts, Estelle Rayner and Gracie Minor both of Durham, NC; three brothers-in-law, Willie L. Ford of Camp Hill, AL, Boston Ford of Columbus, GA and Harrison (Barbara) Ford of Phenix City, AL; ten grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
