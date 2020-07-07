October 27, 1971 - July 1, 2020 William Henry Rogers family is sad to inform you of his passing. "Hank was an amazing young man. He will be missed by many. There will be a small gathering in a private resting place. The family thanks you for the respect of privacy during this difficult time. He is survived by his Mother Elaine Sharp Parker, Sister Stella Ennis, Sister Selina Ennis, Sister Amy Thrasher, & Sister Stephanie Rogers. This notice includes his many aunts, great aunts, uncles, nieces, grand nephews & cousins who survive him as well. "Hank" has a father Edward Henry Rogers at rest in White Hall, Arkansas. "Hank" will remain with his Mother Elaine here in AL.
