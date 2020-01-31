March 3, 1939 - January 29, 2020 Wesley "Papa Wes" Roland, 80, of Camp Hill passed away January 29th at his residence. A memorial service will be 2:00pm, Sunday, February 2nd at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation from 1:00pm until 2:00pm prior to the service. A full obituary will run at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
