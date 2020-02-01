March 3, 1939 - January 29, 2020 Wesley H. Roland was born on March 3, 1939 in Eastman, GA. He passed away on January 29, 2020 at his home in Camp Hill, AL. He was a carpenter by trade. He loved the outdoors and had a passion for hunting and fishing. Mr. Roland loved to spend time with his friends and family and was respected and loved by all that knew him. Mr. Roland is survived by his loving wife Patricia Roland; children: Timothy Pruette, Jonathan Zabel, Kimberley Osborne (Jonathan), Robert Zabel, Tammy Kolb (Steve), Richard Thomas (Lisa), James Thomas; brother: Abner Roland (Linda); 25 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his mother and father, Jesse Mae and Joseph Roland; son James Roland; 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Services will be held 2pm, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL 36801, with a viewing beginning at 1pm prior to the service, Reverend Steven Kolb officiating. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Roland, Mr. Wesley "Papa Wes"
Service information
Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
Feb 2
Memorial Service
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
