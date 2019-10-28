February 24, 1944 - October 22, 2019 Funeral service for Erma Roper, 75, of Opelika, AL, formerly Murfreesboro, TN, will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Mount of Transfiguration Church, 3125 Wyndham Industrial Drive, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Bishop Norman Hardman Pastor and officiating, Pastor James Ward, Eulogist. Mrs. Roper, who passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born February 24, 1944 in Gary, Indiana. Public viewing for Mrs. Roper will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Roper will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: daughter, Rita (Milton) Comer of Opelika, AL; two grandchildren, Lashonda (Mark) Coles of Indian Land, SC and Brandon (Erica) Gray of Indianapolis, IN; ten great-grandchildren, Mercy Grace, Liberty Joy, Joah Joshua, Prudence Faith, Kohen Elijah, Caleb, Analyia, Quanterah, Caden and Gabrielle; three sisters, Nancy Miller of Gary, IN, Loretta Gault of Margate, FL and Cheryl Gault of Marietta, GA; two brothers, Alphonso Gault of Philadelphia, MS and Earl Gault of Murfreesboro, TN; three sisters-in-law, Arletta Gault of Decatur, GA, Ida B. Frazier and Annie B. Young both of Murfreesboro, TN; brother-in-law, Luther Roper of Murfreesboro, TN; six special close friends, Irene Davis, Virginia Williams, Barbara Bell, Mary Glass, Nettie McKinzie and Pamela Peterson; a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, other special relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
