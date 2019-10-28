Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...AREAS GENERALLY EAST OF HAMILTON TO BIRMINGHAM, AND SOUTHWARD ALONG AND NEAR INTERSTATE 65. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&