Mr. Wilbur Rowe, Jr., 68 of Dadeville, AL passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. CST at Spring Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Elder Greg Brown, Pastor/Officiating. Mr. Rowe is survived by his wife, Bernice Rowe of Dadeville, AL, children, Taneaka (Demond) Houser of Wilsonville, AL , Timothy (Yukia) of Opelika, AL and godson Maurice Traylor of Columbus, GA; siblings: Shirley (Billy) Sullivan and Clara (Larry) Heard both of Camp Hill, AL and Albert (Geraldine) Rowe of Dadeville, AL, grandchildren, Addison and Messiah, aunts, Lucille Holston of Camp Hill, AL and Ruthie (Willie) Green of Milford, CT, uncle, Willie (Maxine) Smith of Camp Hill, AL, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit: www.silmonseroyerfh.com
