Funeral service for Mrs. Ophelia Rowe, 85, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bell Missionary Baptist Church with interment in Pine Level Cemetery. Pastor Mark X. Lee will officiate. Rev. Walter J. Jones will deliver the eulogy. Mrs. Rowe passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church. For many years, she served as a foster care provider for the state of Alabama. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. She is survived by: three daughters, Minnie (Ralph) Black of Auburn, AL, Zorida Belle of Paducah, KY and Carzella Pritchett of Chicago, IL; two sons, Willie (Pearl) Humphrey of Opelika, AL and David (Mary Jean) Humphrey of Auburn, AL; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters, Doris (Henry) Coleman of Syracuse, NY, Dorothy Jackson and Marjorie Love both of Auburn, AL; a devoted friend and special caregiver, Francis Boykins of Auburn, AL; a grandson who was a caregiver, Brandon Black of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
1:00PM-7:00PM
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL 36801
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL 36801
Guaranteed delivery before Ophelia's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Lie in State
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bell Missionary Baptist Church
348 Foster St
Auburn, AL 36830
348 Foster St
Auburn, AL 36830
Guaranteed delivery before Ophelia's Lie in State begins.
Feb 29
Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Bell Missionary Baptist Church
348 Foster St
Auburn, AL 36830
348 Foster St
Auburn, AL 36830
Guaranteed delivery before Ophelia's Service begins.
Enter for your chance to win a Valentine's Day prize package from our sponsors!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.