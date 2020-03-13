October 18, 1946 - March 8, 2020 Funeral service for Sarah Rowe, 73, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2 Day Lily Street, Loachapoka, AL 36865 with interment in Pine Level Cemetery, Reverend Anthony H. Shealey, will officiate. Ms. Rowe, who passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home in Auburn, AL, was born October 18, 1946 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, March 13, 2020, from 1:00 pm 7:00 pm Ms. Rowe will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memory: seven children, Princess Rowe, Calvin Ranzie, Barbara (Rodney) Jones all of Opelika, AL, Drusilla (Johnny) Stinson, Allison Baker (Duntay Caldwell), Fawn Baker Willis (Walter Williams) and Tangela (Oscar) Frazier all of Auburn, AL; one sister, Cleo Torbert (John Moore) of Auburn, AL; one brother, George (Phyllis) Rowe of Douglasville, GA; sister-in-law, Dorothy Rowe of Tuskegee, AL; four devoted nephews, Michael Rowe of Stone Mountain, GA, Edward "Ed" (Celestine) Pruitt of Atlanta, GA, Shan Rowe of Montgomery, AL and Larajuh Rowe of Tuskegee, AL; two devoted nieces, Shawana (Eddie) Hodges of Opelika, AL and Donyell (John) Dean of Montgomery, AL; two devoted cousins, Ann Rowe of Loachapoka, AL and Doris Macon of Lafayette, AL; devoted friends, Jimmy Willis, Ocie Hand, Virginia Cobb, Katie Bass all of Auburn, AL and Mary Ballard of Notasulga, AL; special caregiver, Tammie Reeves of Auburn, AL; nineteen grandchildren; forty-two great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
