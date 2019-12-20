Funeral service for Mr. Willie T. Rowell, II, 64, of Auburn, AL will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Mt. Pelia Church Cemetery. Rev. Gary Dixon will officiate. Mr. Rowell passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home. After thirty-seven years, he retired from the City of Auburn Environmental Services. Prior to his passing, he was employed at Wal-mart. Survivors are: his wife, Yolanda Rowell of Auburn, AL; three children, Willie T (Kimberly) Rowell, III of Sylacauga, AL, Lamarus Rowell of Duluth, GA and Kaden Rowell of Auburn, AL; six grandchildren, Jarquavious Rowell, Shania Rowell, KiAsia Rowell, Alijah Rowell, Kalaigha Rowell and Zae Rowell; five siblings, Edna Rowell Bennett of Raeford, NC, Priscilla R. Thomas, Bobby James (Jackie) Rowell and Clayton (Carolyn) Rowell all of Camp Hill, AL and Rev. Joseph (Minister Yvonne) Rowell of Tacoma, WA; as a second mother, Mary Lee (Lorenza) Holcey of Loachapoka, AL; three sisters, Shirley (Dexter) Card of Loachapoka, AL, Nancy Ogletree and Mary Ann Kelley both of Auburn, AL; special niece, Pamela (John) Vickerstaff of Opelika, AL; close friends, Kenneth (Jan) Stringer and Willie Perry both of Auburn, AL; mother-in-law, Dorothy Askew (Phillip Jenkins) of Opelika, AL; father-in-law, Avery Lee (Mary) Askew of Opelika, AL; five sisters-in-law, Robin (Kenneth) Crowder, Lisa (Terry) Ruffin, Carla Askew Threat, Christy Smith and Jennifer (Jarvis) Harris all of Opelika, AL; brothers-in-law, Andre Askew of Opelika, AL and Alvin Askew of Mobile, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
