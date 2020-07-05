November 7, 1952 - July 2, 2020 John Robert Ruffner, 67, of Opelika, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He is survived by his three daughters: Barbara Bonner of Mobile AL, Chrystal (Tomario) Dumas of Cusseta AL, Nonnie (Jeff) Ware of Sweetwater, TN: a son Rob (Amanda) Clark of Albany, OH and seven grandchildren: several nieces and nephews, as well as special friends Susan Ratledge, Wayne Bonner, and Randall Lankford. He was proceeded in death by his parents Basil Ruffner and Alice Coombs. He was an avid rider with the Lee County Charity Riders and played Santa for toys for tots. He loved to hunt and go to the race track. A celebration of life service will be held at Jack's restaurant on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 12 pm. The funeral home Jeffcoat-Trant will handle his cremation. Visit: www.jeffcoattrant.com.
