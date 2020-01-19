September 25, 1935 - January 16, 2020 Thursday morning, January 16, 2020, a beautiful servant of God left her earthly home to spend eternity in her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Evelyn Stringfellow Cain was known as "my Sweetheart", Mom, Nannie, Aunt, Cousin, and dear friend. Evelyn was born September 25, 1935 in Opelika, Alabama as one of twelve siblings to Herbert B. and Rosia Lee Murphy Stringfellow. She was preceded in death by her parents and all siblings. She is survived by her dear and loving husband of 39 years, Max Cain, daughter Toni Long and her husband Eddie, Greg Morrison (Jean Hoskins), Temple Adams and his wife Louise, Stepsons Steve Cain (Lindy), Stan Cain (Darlene), and Greg Cain. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one three times great-grandchild, and a treasure of other relatives. Evelyn was a faithful member of Gracepoint Community Church, 78223 Tallassee Highway, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. A Memorial Service will be held at Gracepoint Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CST. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse or Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief. Everybody loved Mama.
