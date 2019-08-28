October 11, 1941 - August 27, 2019 Capt. Jack F. Saint, U.S. Army (Ret.) passed away at his home on August 27, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Paula D. Saint and survived by two daughters, Sophia S. Benson (Stephen) of Auburn, and Cheryl Sepulveda of Opelika as well as his sister, Ramona Massey of Lawton, Oklahoma. Jack, lovingly known as Andada, will also be missed by four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Mr. Saint was born in Hatton, Alabama and graduated from Hazelwood High School in 1960. In 1963, after briefly attending Auburn University, Mr. Saint put his education on hold to enlist in the U.S. Army serving multiple tours in Vietnam. He was in the Raiders Gunship Platoon of the UTT Armed Helicopter Company, 1st Calvary Airborne Division. Piloting both Huey and Cobra aircrafts, Mr. Saint first flew reconnaissance then combat missions. He was honored to have received the Distinguished Flying Cross, as well as, the Air Medal with Valor 39 times, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Army Commendation Medal with Bars, Presidential Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal. Mr. Saint was designated as the helicopter pilot for Hubert Humphrey during the Vice President's visit to Vietnam. Subsequent to the war, Mr. Saint returned to Auburn University earning a degree in Aviation Management in 1971. He continued his service in the Army ending his military career with his final assignment as an ROTC Instructor at Auburn University. He retired in 1977. Following his military retirement, Mr. Saint graduated from Jones School of Law and practiced law for several years before retiring to Lake Martin. There he became a proud and very active member of Pace's Point Fire Dept as both a fire fighter and EMT. Visitation will commence at l:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, immediately followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
