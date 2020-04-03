January 28, 1947 - March 30, 2020 Mrs. Dianne R. Sanders, age 73, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Monday, March 30th, 2020 at her residence. She was born on January 28th, 1947 in West Point, Georgia to the late J. H. and Sallie Lee Ray. Mrs. Sanders is survived by her husband, Johnnie Sanders; children, Michael Lee (Tara) Perry of Lanett, Alabama, Linda Sanders of Valley, Alabama, and Jerome (Amy) Sanders of Opelika, Alabama; sister, Marsha Ray Spears of Lanett; grandchildren, Kaley Perry, Kelsey Perry, Jackson Sanders, John Sanders, and Michael Kelly; great grandchildren, Kaiden, Bristol, Skylin, and MaKenna; sisters in law, Lois Sparks, Evelyn Collier, and Ruth (Kenneth) Smith; a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; four sisters. Mrs. Sanders retired from West Point Stevens Towel Department after 32 years of service. She was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her husband and children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Maw Maw" and loved to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed attending all their events, especially baseball games. She had an infectious smile and a servant's heart. She made a lasting impression where ever she went and will be greatly missed by all. Her life was a living example of the bible verse Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Due to gathering restrictions funeral services will be private. The Reverend Don Downs will officiate. Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, to share a memory of Mrs. Sanders, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.
