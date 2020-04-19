September 29, 1939 - April 16, 2020 Reverend Lester LaValle Saylor of Opelika was born to the late Tressie Ann and Ernest Saylor in Waverly Hall, Georgia (The Redland Farm) on September 29, 1939 and passed away at Bethany House on April 16, 2020. He was 80 years old. He was a member of Wallace Chapel Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Priscilla Rainey Saylor; three sisters and a brother. He is survived by his children, John Saylor (Mandy), Jeffrey Saylor (Amy), Robin Campos (Jonathan), and Christopher Saylor; grandchildren, Tyler Phillips (Jordan), Dylan Phillips, Nikki Saylor (Zack), Dillon Winningham, Dusty Saylor, Trent Butler, Railey Wilson, Jasmine Campos, and Constance Campos; great grandchildren, Miyah Phillips and Sophia Laird; sister, Jewel Ann Leonard (Jack); great nephew, Thomas Glenn Clowers, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and other family members. A private Graveside Service will be held at Chewacla Cemetery. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
