May 17, 1941 - November 30, 2019 Ethelene passed away in Philadelphia, PA. on Saturday November 30th 2019. She was born in Opelika, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie Scott, Sr. and Katherine Moore-Scott, also her brother James Calvin Scott. She graduated from Sanford High School in Opelika as salutatorian. By the age of 17, she moved to Philadelphia with her husband, the late James Hatcher, who preceded her in death. From this union she had five children: Rachel Boyd (Steven) of Norristown, Pa, James, Kimberly, Danah, and Benjamin Hatcher of Philadelphia, Pa., Ethelene had four grandchildren: Sholem, Isaiah, Jonathan, and Wayne. She was the oldest of five children: Minnie Moore (John) of Atco, NJ, Charlie Scott Jr. (Annie) of Opelika AL, Brenda Payne of Goose Creek, SC, and the late James Calvin Scott of Opelika AL who preceded her in death. She is also survived by one Aunt Stella Johnson. She leaves behind a host of family and friends. Funeral will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Greater Exodus Baptist Church, Philadelphia, PA. Talbert Funeral Home, Chester Township, PA. is directing. Submitted by Harris Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.