January 4, 1923 - November 14, 2019 Funeral service for Lucile Scott, 96, of Opelika, AL will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, 4454 Lee Road 166, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend S. Dewayne Drakeford will officiate. Mrs. Scott, who passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born January 4, 1923 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, November 22, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Scott will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: five daughters, Mary L. Jackson, Edwina DeBardelabon of Opelika, AL, Mamie (Willie) Morgan of Montgomery, AL, Lillie B. Ingram of Lawrenceville, GA and Brenda A. Scott of West Nyack, NY; a son, Charles H. Scott (Gwendolyn) of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Mary C. Thomas and Iola Thomas both of Opelika, AL; special care-givers, Zay, Javissi, Bowie, Jasmine and James; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a host nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
