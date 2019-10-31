SGM (Retired) Ezekiel "Rock" Scott was born on September 18, 1938 in Crawford, Alabama to the late Reverend John Lee Scott and the late Para Lee Scott. He departed this life October 21, 2019 at the age of 81 in his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor C. Scott, one son, Lynn (Cheryl) Scott and four daughters, Beryl (Hilliard) Scott-Washington, Valerie (Randy) Scott-Harris, Swantje Scott and LaSonja Scott. Left to cherish his memory are grandchildren, Antwan, J'Von, Janelle, Charles, Eirik, Austin, Daajah, and Adam; great-grandchildren J'Von II and Andre; Godson Zachary Williams; a host of nieces and nephews; and many, many "adopted" children who called him dad. He was preceded in death by one sister, Ruby Harbin and is survived by his uncle Ben (Tessie) Scott and eight siblings, Johnnie Mae Morgan, Jesse Scott, Easter Keitt, Elizabeth Walker, Para Lee Trimble, Ida Bell (Percy) Rowe, Geraldine Nelms and Patricia Scott, sister-in-law Gloria (Pete) Kelsey and brother-in-law Melvin (Joycelyn) Chatman. Sergeant Major (SGM) Ezekiel Scott retired from the U. S. Army in March 1992 at Fort Benning, GA. After more than 30 years of service. Funeral service will be held Friday November 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m.(EST) at St Mary's Road United Methodist Church in Columbus, GA. Interment at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.
