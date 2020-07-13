April 12, 1964 - July 11, 2020 Mr. Chuck Sedenquist, Jr., 56 of Auburn, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home in Auburn. A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Cornerstone Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Church. A full obituary will publish in the next edition.

To send flowers to the family of John Charles "Chuck" Sedenquist, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 14
Visitation
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Cornerstone Church
2123 Hamilton Road
Auburn, AL 36830
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 14
Funeral Service
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
2:00PM
Cornerstone Church
2123 Hamilton Road
Auburn, AL 36830
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries