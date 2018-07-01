July 21, 1943 - June 29, 2018 Wayne Sellers of Auburn, Alabama, formally of Montgomery, Alabama, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 29, 2018 after a brief illness with cancer. A full obituary and Celebration of Life Service will be announced. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.