July 21, 1943 - June 29, 2018 Wayne Sellers of Auburn, Alabama, formally of Montgomery, Alabama, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 29, 2018 after a brief illness with cancer. A full obituary and Celebration of Life Service will be announced. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.