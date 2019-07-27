November 7, 1975 - July 26, 2019 Frank Ashley N. Selman, 43, of Little Texas, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at East Alabama Medical Center. Funeral services will be Monday, July 29, 2019, at Williams Chapel United Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M. with Robert Spratlin and Rev. Steve MacInnis officiating. Burial will follow in Little Texas Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church at 10:00 A.M. Mr. Selman is survived by his mother Brenda Selman; his sons Frank Ashley "Ashton" (Madison) Selman, II, Jonathan Selman, and Jacob Baker; and his granddaughter Chloe Grace Selman. He was preceded in death by his father Jasper "Bubba" Selman, his brother Willie Jonathon Selman, and his grandparents Jasper and Tommie Selman and Frank and Olean Baker.
