February 4, 1954 - February 6, 2020 Jennefer Maynor Semmens passed away on February 6, 2020, in Gresham, Oregon due to congestive heart failure. She was born on February 4, 1954 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Don and Barbara Mayor. Jennefer was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert "Bob" Semmens, her brother Don Maynor Jr. and her sister-in-law, Melinda Manning Maynor. Jennefer is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Monty and Sally Biggs, and her two loving grandchildren, Montgomery and Gracie Biggs--all of Corbett, Oregon; her sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and David Tatum of Auburn, Alabama; her brother Zachary Maynor of Anniston, Alabama; three nieces, Maggie Tatum, Meg Shelnutt and Charlotte Maynor; and four nephews, Sonny Maynor, Jordan Maynor, Sawyer Tatum, and Liam Maynor. In 2001, Jennefer and her husband Bob chose to make Auburn, Alabama their home. The caring friends and happy memories they found in Auburn were a true blessing. In 2018, Jennefer moved to Oregon to be with her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. Jennefer always made the holidays a special time for friends and family, with wonderful food and beautiful decorations. She turned her love of flowers and talent for decorating into an occupation, owning and operating a floral shop for several years. Despite poor health, Jennefer sailed across the Atlantic on the Queen Mary II and toured England during the last year of her life. She always made it a point to enjoy life, even when circumstances made it difficult. Now free from those circumstances, we trust she's with her family and having a truly grand time. There will be a private ceremony for family and friends to celebrate Jennefer's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Bethany House of Auburn.
Most Popular
-
Auburn native welcomes "The Bachelor" to hometown
-
Skybar expanding to include a waterfall and fire fountain
-
Purter, Patricia Ann Richardson
-
Attempted murder charge for Opelika man after Sunday shooting at student apartments
-
Two reported killed in Macon County; AU issues alert after shooting in Auburn
Enter for your chance to win a Valentine's Day prize package from our sponsors!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.