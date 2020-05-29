Mr. Samuel Seroyer, 71 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CST in the Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Gary L. Dixon; Officiating; Rev. Melvin Owens, Eulogist. Mr. Seroyer is survived by his wife, Doris Faye Seroyer of Lafayette, AL; his children, Darryl (Tammy) Seroyer of LaFayette, AL and Lakeshia (Reverend Eric) Dowdell of Opelika, AL; his sisters: Wyvonia Reese, Dayton, OH, Ruby Evans and Dorothy Russell, both of LaFayette, AL, five grandchildren: LaKeitha and DarShunna Seroyer, Erica, Alex, and Zavier Dowdell, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
To send flowers to the family of Mr. Samuel Seroyer, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 29
Graveside Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Handy Memorial Cemetery
402 B Street
La Fayette, AL 36862
402 B Street
La Fayette, AL 36862
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.