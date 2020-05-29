Mr. Samuel Seroyer, 71 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CST in the Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Gary L. Dixon; Officiating; Rev. Melvin Owens, Eulogist. Mr. Seroyer is survived by his wife, Doris Faye Seroyer of Lafayette, AL; his children, Darryl (Tammy) Seroyer of LaFayette, AL and Lakeshia (Reverend Eric) Dowdell of Opelika, AL; his sisters: Wyvonia Reese, Dayton, OH, Ruby Evans and Dorothy Russell, both of LaFayette, AL, five grandchildren: LaKeitha and DarShunna Seroyer, Erica, Alex, and Zavier Dowdell, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Service information

May 29
Graveside Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00AM
Handy Memorial Cemetery
402 B Street
La Fayette, AL 36862
