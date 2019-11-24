April 13, 1988 - November 19, 2019 Brian C. Sanders/Shay Howard was born April 13, 1988 and passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 31. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph E. Sanders. He is survived by his soul mate and spouse, Dillon Howard of Missouri; mother, Kimberly Deal of Cusseta; brothers, Joey Sanders of Beulah, J. Michael Sanders of Opelika, as well as 2 nieces, and 2 nephews. Memorial service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 12:00 Noon. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the Memorial service. The family would like to thank Cheryl Braden Deal and Neil Couch both of Indiana. A special thanks to the kind caring staff of Missouri University Hospital, as well as The American Red Cross and Fort Leonard Wood of Missouri.
