Mr. James L. Shealey Jr., a resident of Valley, AL, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, AL. Graveside Services are scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) from Zion Rest Cemetery, Valley, AL with Minister Aaron Shealey officiating. Davis Memorial Mortuary directing. His survivors include: his loving and devoted two children, Aaron Shealey and Austin Shealey and their mother, Apostle Dr. Jessie Shealey; his loving mother, Mattie P. Shealey; three sisters, Bobbie (Charlie) Little, Deborah Currington and Lucille (Lonnie) Torbert; two brothers, Kenneth (Shante) Shealey and Edward Shealey; three aunts, Hattie Marshall, Maggie (Rudolph) Morris and Elaine Matti; one uncle, Percy Johnson Jr.; a caring mother-in-law, Apostle Dr. Helen Felton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.
Most Popular
-
Death toll rises in east Alabama
-
Auburn restaurant owner making lemonade out of lemons
-
Disaster morgue trailer deployed in Lee County, EAMC releases new projections
-
Back to square one: Butcher Paper BBQ takes step back to move forward
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.