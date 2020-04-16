Mr. James L. Shealey Jr., a resident of Valley, AL, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, AL. Graveside Services are scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) from Zion Rest Cemetery, Valley, AL with Minister Aaron Shealey officiating. Davis Memorial Mortuary directing. His survivors include: his loving and devoted two children, Aaron Shealey and Austin Shealey and their mother, Apostle Dr. Jessie Shealey; his loving mother, Mattie P. Shealey; three sisters, Bobbie (Charlie) Little, Deborah Currington and Lucille (Lonnie) Torbert; two brothers, Kenneth (Shante) Shealey and Edward Shealey; three aunts, Hattie Marshall, Maggie (Rudolph) Morris and Elaine Matti; one uncle, Percy Johnson Jr.; a caring mother-in-law, Apostle Dr. Helen Felton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.

