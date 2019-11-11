May 24, 1931 - November 9, 2019 Mrs. Ethel "Jean" Sheppard, age 88, of Opelika, went to her heavenly home November 09, 2019, at Arbor Springs Nursing Home. She was born May 24, 1931, in Girard, Al in Russell County, a daughter of the late Willie Oscar Stringfellow and Johnnie Lloyd Martin. She was one of twenty-two charter members of Purpose Baptist Church formed in 1999. She was a Christian lady that loved her church, family and enjoyed singing gospel songs and quoting scriptures to other residents of Ease House and Arbor Springs, until the advanced progression of Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Melton "Pete" Sheppard; granddaughter Lindsey Nichols; great-grandson Carson Sumner; daughter-in-law Betty Sheppard; four brothers Willie, Roy, Norman and Jerry; five sisters, Margaret, Susie. Virginia, Mary and Lois. Jean is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne (Danny) Capps; four sons and daughter-in-laws, Melton (Gina) Sheppard, Willie (Linda) Sheppard, Roy Sheppard, Tony (Cyndi) Sheppard; twelve grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. Visitation is from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday November 13th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, immediately followed by funeral services in their chapel, with Brother Tom Grantham officiating. Interment will be at Garden Hills Cemetery immediately following services. Pallbearers will be her great-grandsons Josh, Jonathan, Jackson, Chase, Caleb and Peyton.

