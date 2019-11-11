May 24, 1931 - November 9, 2019 Mrs. Ethel "Jean" Sheppard, age 88, of Opelika, went to her heavenly home November 09, 2019, at Arbor Springs Nursing Home. She was born May 24, 1931, in Girard, Al in Russell County, a daughter of the late Willie Oscar Stringfellow and Johnnie Lloyd Martin. She was one of twenty-two charter members of Purpose Baptist Church formed in 1999. She was a Christian lady that loved her church, family and enjoyed singing gospel songs and quoting scriptures to other residents of Ease House and Arbor Springs, until the advanced progression of Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Melton "Pete" Sheppard; granddaughter Lindsey Nichols; great-grandson Carson Sumner; daughter-in-law Betty Sheppard; four brothers Willie, Roy, Norman and Jerry; five sisters, Margaret, Susie. Virginia, Mary and Lois. Jean is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne (Danny) Capps; four sons and daughter-in-laws, Melton (Gina) Sheppard, Willie (Linda) Sheppard, Roy Sheppard, Tony (Cyndi) Sheppard; twelve grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. Visitation is from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday November 13th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, immediately followed by funeral services in their chapel, with Brother Tom Grantham officiating. Interment will be at Garden Hills Cemetery immediately following services. Pallbearers will be her great-grandsons Josh, Jonathan, Jackson, Chase, Caleb and Peyton.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 22 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.