October 20, 1952 - January 30, 2020 Richard "Rick" L. Shockley of Opelika, Alabama was born in Lanett, Alabama on October 20, 1952 and passed away at UAB Hospital on January 30, 2020. He was 67 years old. He attended the Baptist Church and proudly served in the United States Navy. He loved his family. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan.... Roll Tide! He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Laney Thrash. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ann Shockley; children, Wayne White (Melissa), Kim Simpson (Steve), and Damon White; father, James Thrash; sister, Carol McCoy; 14 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Shockley, Richard "Rick" L.
