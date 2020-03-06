July 6, 1945 - March 2, 2020 Mary "Phyllis" Williams Shultz was born on July 6, 1945 to the late Mary Helen Slagle and Warren Williams. She passed away quietly on March 2, 2020. She is survived by her children Kenneth (Cindy) Reddick and Stephanie (Lamar) Birmingham, 6 grandchildren Joseph Amador, Trevor Reddick, Ashtyne Amador, Crystal Cook, BJ Birmingham and Erin Birmingham, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Lovingly know by all as Granny, she loved her grandchildren most in this world. A memorial service will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at Airview Baptist Church, 2301 Airport Road, Opelika, AL. The family will receive visitors at 2 pm CST with services following at 3 pm CST. In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
