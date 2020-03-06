Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... BIG CREEK NEAR ALPHARETTA AFFECTING FORSYTH AND FULTON COUNTIES CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES SWEETWATER CREEK NEAR AUSTELL AFFECTING COBB AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 915 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.6 FEET, AND FALLING. * MINOR FLOODING WILL CONTINUE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 28 FEET...MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&