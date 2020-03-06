Shultz, Mary (Phyllis) Williams

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 9 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 29.8 FEET...AND STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN FALLING LATER TODAY AND WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 30 FEET...MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. LARGE PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED UP TO 3 FEET DEEP. THE WATER LEVEL REACHES THE TOP OF THE BOAT RAMP BEHIND THE COLUMBUS CONVENTION AND TRADE CENTER. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA WILL BE FLOODED UP TO TWO FEET DEEP. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN PHENIX CITY WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&