July 12, 1942 - February 19, 2020 Paul Alois Skala, 77, of Auburn, AL passed away in his home on February 19, 2020. Paul was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Paul and Susan Skala on July 12, 1942. Paul is survived by his beloved wife Madeline C. Weyand Skala, sister Loretta Taucher of Pittsburgh, PA, sister-in-law Kathleen Coates of Erie, PA, children Paul M. Skala and wife Nancy, Susan E. Skala Ryals and husband Ross, Katie Skala Jambor and husband Dwight, Ben P. Skala and wife Julie and nine cherished grandchildren. Paul served honorably in the United States Air Force before meeting Madeline, the love of his life, creating a family and embarking upon a distinguished and fulfilling career. Above all, Paul loved his family, serving the Catholic community and Auburn sports. A rosary will be prayed in remembrance at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd at Saint Michael's Catholic Church at 1100 N. College St., Auburn, AL 36830 with a Funeral Mass to follow at 2:30 p.m. Monsignor Michael Farmer, presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Paul's memory, may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Parish, In care of St. Vincent de Paul Ministry, 1100 N. College St., Auburn, AL 36830. www.jeffcoattrant.com
