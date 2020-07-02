September 27, 1945 - June 24, 2020 Terry Wayne Skinner peacefully left this world to be with Jesus Christ on June 24, 2020. He was a husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, nephew, soldier, teacher, mentor, friend, and all around special man. We will all miss him dearly. One of his requests was that no one is to cry tears of sadness but tears of joy because he is with the LORD. He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Dana, son and daughter in law John and Dixie, grandsons Raley, Brett, and Layne, granddaughter in law Presley, great grandson Emerson, and sisters Louise, Gail, and Sue. He is preceded in death by his mother Agnes and father James. A memorial service will be held on July 5th at 2:30pm at Purpose Baptist Church in Opelika, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that people either donate to Purpose Baptist Church or help someone in need. He was ready to fly! Amen.
