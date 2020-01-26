John W. "Poppie" Sluder December 27, 1920 - January 22, 2020 John W. "Poppie" Sluder of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late Fannie Harper Sluder and E.E. Sluder in Gainsville, Texas on December 27, 1920 and passed away at Bill Nichols VA Home in Alexander City, Alabama on January 22, 2020. He was 99 years old. He served in the United States Air Force during WWII. After the war, he obtained his pilot's license and took great joy in transporting ministers of the Gospel to assist them in their mission work. He was also a proud board member of Christ for the Nations Institute. "Poppie" retired to Opelika to be closer to family. He enjoyed retirement on his tree farm where he loved bush hogging, gardening, and working outdoors. His favorite pastime of all was being with his family, friends, and church. When asked what he wanted for his 99th birthday, he replied, "I just want to be in the middle of a big lotta love!" He was a beloved member of Fountain Gate Church where his love of Lord was evident in all that he said and did. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Guynettia Lois Sluder, and son, Lynn Sluder. He is survived by his children, sons, Dale Sluder and John Sluder; daughter, Dana Sluder; sister, Wanda Kidd; grandchildren, Holli Bertrand (Mark), Vince Sluder (Kay), Kevin Sluder (Brandi), Jeff Sluder (Erin), Lindsey Knapp (Steven), Taylor Knapp (David); 17 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at Fountain Gate Church from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral hour at 10:45 a.m. CST with Dr. Dan Lane officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. CST.
Sluder, John W. "Poppie"
To plant a tree in memory of John Sluder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.