Graveside service for Mrs. Amanda Smith, 92, of Loachapoka, AL will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mt. Hebrew Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Notasulga, AL. Elder Steven Tillery will officiate. Mrs. Smith passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. For seventy years, she was a member of Mt. Hebrew Primitive Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member. In 1946, she graduated from Lee County Training School. Mrs. Smith furthered her education by attending Alabama State College and Tuskegee Institute. She retired from West Point Pepperell as a Draw Frame Operator. Her passions were fishing and tending to her flower garden. She is survived by: seven children, Winfred (Michelle) Ellis of Notasulga, AL, Evelyn Hutchinson of Auburn, AL, Leo (Yvonne) Smith of Montgomery, AL, Irma (Randy) Driver and Jeanette Smith Dunn both of Opelika, AL, Frank Anthony (Cynthia) Smith of Waverly, AL and Frances Ann (Jerome) McFadden of Augusta, GA; fifteen grandchildren:Tina Dowdell, Patrica Cox, Pamela Walker, Kimberly Pitts, Oras Keith Driver, Kelia Ellis-Tillery, Leo Jon-Marqus Smith, Lee Driver, Isaac Holley Sr., Anthony Driver, Lakena Holley, Shakena Williams, Michelle Smith, Monkevin Cobb, and Tasia Cobb. A host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Beatrice Turner of Tallassee, AL and Mary Lizzie Lunsford of Auburn, AL; two dear friends, Clintoria Knight of Tuskegee, AL and Mary Ann Washington of Waverly Hall, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
